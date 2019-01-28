'Pak to complete fencing of 2,600-km-long Afghan border by next year'

The Army has said that the fencing of a substantial portion of the over 2,600-km-long Afghan border has been completed and the rest will be finished by next year to check the movement of terrorists.

has spent billions of rupees for putting fence on the porous border.

Army said that the fencing of the entire border will be completed next year with the cost of about Rs 70 billion, Radio reported.

Gafoor said that of the total 2,611 km, fencing of 900 km has been completed.

He said besides fencing, the project also includes gadgets and to keep strict vigilance on illicit movement from across the border.

"The fence has amply helped to check the movement of terrorists from across the border and it would further assist after completion of the project," Ghafoor said in an interaction with a group of media during a visit to border tribal district of

visited Ghulam Khan, Miranshah and other parts of for the first time after the military operations.

He said the fence had helped check the movement of terrorists from across the border and the situation would further improve after the completion of the project.

Giving a break-up, Gafoor said that about 1,200km of the total 2,600km border with was in province and the rest is in province.

The work on the erection of about 1200 km chunk, the most sensitive portion out of the total 2,600km border with the war-torn country, had commenced last year.

The fence has made it difficult for terrorists to cross the border. It will stop



cross-border terrorism and uncontrolled movement of the people even if the law and order situation gets worst again in after the withdrawal of US troops, International reported.

In December, decided to pull a significant number of American troops from

Earlier, briefing the at Corps Headquarters Peshawar, 11 Corps Lt Gen said after the end of war in the area, the troops are now in the process of consolidation.

He said ninety five per cent work of resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons has already been accomplished.

He said following the operation against militants, there is no "No Go Area" in the tribal region.

