Pak urges all stakeholders to demonstrate peace, tolerance as US-Iran tension escalates

Amid tense relations between the US and Iran, on Friday urged all stakeholders to demonstrate and tolerance.

said wants resolution of all outstanding issues through diplomatic engagement as he held talks with his Iranian counterpart

Zarif arrived in on Thursday night. His visit has come after visited last month.

Zarif's visit has come amid a simmering crisis between and the US which recently threatened with the "strongest sanctions in history" if it does not give up its nuclear weapons programme and destabilising behaviour in the region.

Qureshi said Pakistan would continue its reconciliatory efforts to reduce tension and ensure peace and stability prevails in the region.

He said tension in the region was in no one's interest, Radio Pakistan reported.

"Pakistan wants resolution of all outstanding issues through diplomatic engagement," he said.

The said all stakeholders needed to demonstrate and tolerance.

Zarif said his country values Pakistan's efforts for establishing peace in the region. He also called on and discussed the bilateral relations, the report said.

The Iranian is also expected to meet Gen and

warned earlier this month that the US had deployed an group and a bomber task force in the to send a "clear and unmistakable" message to that any attack on American interests or its allies will be met with "unrelenting force".

The announcement had come after US last month refused to give waivers to like from buying from Iran, in an attempt to reduce Iran's exports to zero.

The US is seeking to ramp up pressure on Iran to counter what the perceives to be a potential threat.

Last month, the US designated Iran's Revolutionary Guard a Foreign Terrorist Organisation, the first time the designation has been applied to a government entity.

The designation categorises alongside groups like ISIS, al Qaeda, Hezbollah and

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who controls the elite military force, called the designation a "vicious move" and a "mistake".

The insists that it is not seeking to topple Iran's Islamist regime, but that it only seeks to push the government to stop supporting proxy militias and terrorist groups and otherwise change its behaviour.

Some of the administration's critics, however, fear that its actions and rhetoric could provoke the Iranians in a manner that may lead to a military confrontation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)