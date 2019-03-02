US must ensure tensions between India and Pakistan dont go out of control: Albright

The US needs to figure out some way to make sure that there is no nuclear confrontation between and India, a former top American said.

Tensions have escalated between and after the February 14 Pulwama attack claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Forty CRPF soldiers were killed in the attack.

carried out air strikes against the biggest training in Balakot on February 26. also tried to target the next day.

Madeleine Albright, who was the US 1997 to 2001 in the second term of the Clinton administration, said, "I do think that we do need to figure out some way to make sure that we don't have a nuclear confrontation.

"I think the US needs to get involved in this, and I think that it is -- it would be a good idea, actually, to have some kind of an trying to deal with this. We can't allow this to get out of control, Albright said responding to a question from Congressman during a hearing on Foreign Policy Assessment on Wednesday.

Albright said the confrontation between and Pakistan is a test case to see whether is equipped to manage a serious international crisis.

"With a dangerous confrontation underway between two nuclear armed states in India and Pakistan, we may soon get to see whether this administration is equipped to manage a serious international crisis, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)