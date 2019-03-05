Pak violates ceasefire at two places along LoC in J&K

A soldier was injured Tuesday as again violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling and firing of small arms on forward posts and villages at two places along the in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The unprovoked firing from across the border took place in Nowshera sector in district and in district, prompting effective retaliation by the Indian Army, a said.

sources said a sepoy, guarding a forward post in Kalal area of Nowshera sector, suffered a in the firing from across the border and was subsequently admitted to a hospital.

The said Pakistani troopers first targeted forward posts and villages in Nowshera around 11:30 am and the cross-border skirmishes continued for some time.

also initiated shelling with mortars and small arms in sector around 6pm, the said.

He said the retaliated strongly but the casualties on the Pakistani side could not be known immediately.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violation by after India's air strike at terrorist camp in Balakot on February 26 in a preemptive action following the February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured in over 60 ceasefire violations by along the LoC last week.

