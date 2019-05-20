Pakistan ends offshore drilling after no gas, oil were found

Pakistan's ministry of says authorities are ending drilling off the coast in the after no reservoirs of or gas were found.

The was a setback for Pakistan, which had placed high hopes in the project discovering enough for its needs.

The ministry said in Sunday's statement that the drilling, which began in January, was a joint venture of Exxon Mobil, and two Pakistani companies. It said the exploration well will be plugged and abandoned.

Energy-starved has large reservoirs of But are yet to be found in Pakistan, which has made several unsuccessful attempts to find oil in the

The country imports most of its oil from the Mideast, including

