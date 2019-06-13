Pakistan game will bring the best out of us, says Kohli

Faced with an "intimidating atmosphere", Indian Thursday promised the marquee clash with will bring the best out of his players.

was speaking after the game between and was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

"It's been competitive for years, it's a marquee event all over the world, honour to be a part of the big game. Brings out the best in all of us," said of the June 16 face-off at Old Trafford.

"For Sunday, we know we're there when it comes to the mindset. Just about going out there and having a game plan, executing it," he said after the washout against

Like in previous editions of the showpiece, the upcoming India- match has also generated a lot of buzz, with fans of both teams eagerly awaiting the start of the game.

"As soon as you enter the field, it's calm and relaxed. The atmosphere from the outside, for the first time, it's a bit intimidating, but we'll look to execute well."



Talking about Shikhar Dhawan, who has suffered a thumb injury, Kohli said, "Shikhar will be in a plaster for a couple of weeks, we'll assess and see. Hopefully, he'll be available for the later half and the semi-finals. He's motivated, we wanted to keep him back.

