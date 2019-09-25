JUST IN
Trump asked Pak to mediate to defuse tensions with Iran: Imran Khan

Khan met both Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the United Nations

AFP | PTI  |  United Nations 

US President Donald Trump greets Pakistani PM Imran Khan as he arrives at the White House on Monday photo:AP/PTI
File photo of US President Donald Trump with Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo:AP/PTI)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday that US President Donald Trump had asked him to mediate with Iran to defuse tensions.

"Trump asked me that if we could de-escalate the situation and maybe come up with another deal," Khan told reporters at the United Nations after meeting both Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
First Published: Wed, September 25 2019. 01:10 IST

