Pakistan rules out military option to counter India's Kashmir move

-
ALSO READ
We have lost our identity, say many Kashmiris after Article 370 scrapped
Letter to BS: Economic benefits stand out amid euphoria over Article 370
Letter to BS: Maintaining peace in Kashmir will be a formidable challenge
Letter to BS: Good luck, PM Modi; revoking Article 370 is your great gamble
Letter to BS: Modi govt has taken a bold step in scrapping Article 370
-
Pakistan's foreign minister said Islamabad is not considering any military actions and instead is looking at political and legal options to challenge India's changes to Kashmir's status.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the remarks Thursday at a news conference in Islamabad.
He says he will soon travel to China to inform Beijing about the situation after India downgraded the special status of Kashmir.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU