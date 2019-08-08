JUST IN
Pakistan rules out military option to counter India's Kashmir move

He says he will soon travel to China to inform Beijing about the situation after India downgraded the special status of Kashmir

AP | PTI  |  Islamabad 

Representative image

Pakistan's foreign minister said Islamabad is not considering any military actions and instead is looking at political and legal options to challenge India's changes to Kashmir's status.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the remarks Thursday at a news conference in Islamabad.

He says he will soon travel to China to inform Beijing about the situation after India downgraded the special status of Kashmir.
First Published: Thu, August 08 2019. 18:15 IST

