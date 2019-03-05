Pakistan SC bars private channels from airing Indian films, TV shows

Pakistan's on Tuesday barred private channels from airing Indian films and television shows, amid escalating tensions between the two following the terror attack.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmad, heard the case pertaining to the telecast of Indian material on Pakistani channels.

"The apex court has barred private channels from airing Indian material," state-run Radio reported.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned for an indefinite period.

The move came a week after Pakistan's Information and said film exhibitors association will be boycotting the Indian films following Indian air strikes on a in Balakot in Pakistan's restive province last month.

Hussain also said that he has instructed the Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to crack down on "made-in- advertisements".

The apex court last instated a ban on Indian material in October 2018.

