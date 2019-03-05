Pakistan SC bars private channels from airing Indian films, TV shows

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan boycotts Indian movies after IAF air strikes
Indian films will not release in Pakistan: Pak govt after Indian air strikes
After Pulwama, IAF received indication of air strike option to avenge terror attack: sources
Pakistan seizing control of 'JeM HQ' fabricated reports: Minister
Pakistan reinstates ban on airing of Indian content
-
Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday barred private channels from airing Indian films and television shows, amid escalating tensions between the two countries following the Pulwama terror attack.
A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmad, heard the case pertaining to the telecast of Indian material on Pakistani channels.
"The apex court has barred private channels from airing Indian material," state-run Radio Pakistan reported.
The hearing of the case has been adjourned for an indefinite period.
The move came a week after Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Pakistan film exhibitors association will be boycotting the Indian films following Indian air strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last month.
Hussain also said that he has instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to crack down on "made-in-India advertisements".
The apex court last instated a ban on Indian material in October 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU