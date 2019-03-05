JUST IN
Pakistan SC bars private channels from airing Indian films, TV shows

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday barred private channels from airing Indian films and television shows, amid escalating tensions between the two countries following the Pulwama terror attack.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmad, heard the case pertaining to the telecast of Indian material on Pakistani channels.

"The apex court has barred private channels from airing Indian material," state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned for an indefinite period.

The move came a week after Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Pakistan film exhibitors association will be boycotting the Indian films following Indian air strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last month.

Hussain also said that he has instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to crack down on "made-in-India advertisements".

The apex court last instated a ban on Indian material in October 2018.

First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 18:30 IST

