A Pakistani fighting his extradition to the US from on fraud charges has been released on a 15-million pound bond, the largest of its kind ordered by a

Arif Naqvi, who had been lodged at in south-west the same prison as fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, was released on after sent a release letter to the prison authorities on Tuesday.

"All conditions set for the have been met," a confirmed on Wednesday.

Naqvi, the founder of Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj Group, had been granted conditional bail on May 3 but was released only this week as his legal team assembled the required security bond.

had dismissed a plea by the US authorities that the 58-year-old would violate the terms of his bail, which also include surrender of his and arrangements akin to house arrest bound by an electronic tag.

During the May 3 hearing, the US authorities had highlighted Naqvi's connections with and other senior officials and personalities in Pakistan, which made his flight using a private jet likely. However, Justice Supperstone had ruled that he was not persuaded by the evidence of the that Naqvi will fail to surrender or that he would flee to

Two of Naqvi's associates senior Abraaj executives in the US and Sev Vettivetpillai in Britain are already out on bail under strict curfew.

Naqvi is charged with inflating the value of the Dubai-based firm's holdings and stealing hundreds of millions of dollars, allegations he has denied as "ludicrous".

"He maintains his innocence, and he fully expects to be cleared of any charges," his said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)