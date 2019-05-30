Rahul congratulates Patnaik for fifth term as Odisha CM

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated Naveen Patnaik on being sworn as Chief Minister of Odisha for a record fifth term, saying it is an incredible achievement.
"Congratulations to Naveen Patnaikji on being sworn in as CM of Odisha for a record 5th term. This is indeed an incredible achievement. My best wishes to him and to the people of Odisha," Gandhi said in a tweet.
Patnaik, who is also Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President, was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Odisha for a fifth consecutive term on Wednesday after he was re-elected with a decisive majority in the Assembly elections.
--IANS
ps/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU