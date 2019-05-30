JUST IN
Rahul congratulates Patnaik for fifth term as Odisha CM

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated Naveen Patnaik on being sworn as Chief Minister of Odisha for a record fifth term, saying it is an incredible achievement.

"Congratulations to Naveen Patnaikji on being sworn in as CM of Odisha for a record 5th term. This is indeed an incredible achievement. My best wishes to him and to the people of Odisha," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Patnaik, who is also Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President, was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Odisha for a fifth consecutive term on Wednesday after he was re-elected with a decisive majority in the Assembly elections.

