Panneerselvam, son offer floral tributes at MGR,Jaya memorials

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his son P Raveendranath Kumar, newly elected MP, offered floral tributes at the memorials of party founder M G Ramachandran and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa here Wednesday.
Senior AIADMK members, including Revenue minister R B Udhayakumar, were among those present.
Raveendranath Kumar was the only AIADMK candidate who managed to win in the April 18 Lok Sabha polls from the State.
Kumar's name along with senior leader V Vaithialingam was doing the rounds for a berth in the Council of Ministers for nearly a week.
However, none could find a place in the NDA cabinet.
