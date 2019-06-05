Karnataka BJP to corner Cong-JDS coalition on "failures"

Buoyed by the party's victory in the Lok Sabaha polls, the BJP's unit Wednesday at its legislature party meeting Wednesday decided to corner the Congress-JD(S) coalition government on drought and developmental issues.

At the meeting chaired by state BJP chief B SYeddyurappa, the party decided to hold a three-day protest against the "failures" of the and allegeddiscrimination with regard to development.

"There is severe drought in Despite several requests and warnings to the state government, it has been of no use.

To put pressure on the government and to know the facts, of opposition and BJP state B S Yeddyurappa will travel to parts of North on June 7, 8 and 9," state BJP said.

Speaking to reporters after the legislature party meeting here, he said Yeddyurappa would visit places including Badami, Hungund, Koppal, Lingasugur, Yadgir and Gurmitkal.

"During his travel he will try and understand the drought situation and collect information regarding availability of water, fodder and work being undertaken under MNREGA, and hold meeting with officials," he added.

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, the saffron wave had swept the entire state, with BJP winning 25 of the 28 seats, breaking barriers of caste and region.

Limbavali said BJP legislators and MPs under Yeddyurappa's leadership would stage protests for three days inthe city on June 13, 14 and 15 to put pressure on the government which has "failed" in managing drought.

They would also protest the Karnataka government's decision on sale of 3,667acres to besides alleged discrimination in developmental works to constituencies represented by BJP MLAs and corruption, he said.

After the Lok Sabha session, a meeting of all MPs and legislators would be called under the leadership of Yeddyurappa about Karnataka related projects and on getting central funds for it, Limbavali said, adding that such meetings would be held frequently.

Earlier in the day, the BJP felicitated the newly elected party MPs.

Speaking at the event, Yeddyurappa asked partymen to work towards strengthening the party and induct talented, dedicated leaders who are willing to join the organisation.

"I appeal to our karyakartas, MPs and legislators- among those who have supported us- many are in queue to join the BJP, find such leaders, by bringing them to BJP, we will have to work towards strengthening the party," he said.

"We may not get such special chance once again; making use of the opportunity...those who supported us should be welcomed to the party wholeheartedly.

By inducting new people to the BJP, by giving them responsibilites- let us strengthen the party," he added.

BJP in-charge of Karnataka Muralidhar Rao claimed there was no use staying with the andone can serve the country and Karnataka by being in BJP.

"People like Deve Gowda ( patriarch) who have done in the state for years have lost, ( leader) also, our Umesh Jadhav ( who defeated Kharge)- is an example for what people can get after quitting

Result is hundred per cent. So there is no use of staying with the Congress. To serve the country and Karnataka and to ensuring its progress- it is possible only with BJP," hesaid.

Allaying fears that the BJP was trying to weaken the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka, Yeddyurappa had recently said central leaders have asked the state unit not to indulge in any activity to "destabilise" it.

Coalition worries have multiplied after BJP's spectacular win with 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in its pocket, leaving a mere one seat each to the Congress and JDS, which, despite a joint fight, were swept away by the Modi wave.

Also, growing unrest within the party and threat by



to quit the Congress along with other MLAs has worried the leadership, as it would trigger a number game inthe assembly.

