Internet suspended in Odisha town following skirmish

The Wednesday suspended in for 48 hours "as a preventive measure" following a skirmish between two groups there on the eve the Eid-ul-Fitr and circulation of inflammatory messages on

However, the festival was celebrated with gaiety in other parts of the state, police said.

The was suspended for 48 hours from 11.30 am to prohibit people from using various platforms in town and adjoining areas, a home department notification said.

The home department took this preventive measure following the detection of some hate messages being circulated on platforms.

A senior police said the government move came following a scuffle between two groups belonging to different communities on Tuesday.

One group later gheraoed police station on Tuesday night for some time demanding arrest of one person of the other group allegedly for assaulting a man.

"We have conducted a peace committee meeting with senior members of both the communities today. There is no tension in the town now. The Internet was suspended as a preventive measure," the said.

