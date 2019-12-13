JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Citizenship Bill amendment is a distraction from slowdown: Kamal Nath
Business Standard

Citizenship Bill: Parliamentary panel delays Assam visit over protests

Guwahati has been the epicentre of violent protests over the newly amended law, which provides for granting citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Women of an old-age home protest against the Citizenship Amendent Bill in Guwahati on December 9, 2019. (Photo: PTI)
Women of an old-age home protest against the Citizenship Amendent Bill in Guwahati on December 9, 2019. (Photo: PTI)

In view of widespread protests in Assam over the amended citizenship law, the parliamentary panel on home affairs has postponed its field visit to the state.

The visit of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs was slated from Dec 18 to 21, but it has been postponed in view of curfew and law and order situation in parts of the state.

The panel chairman and the members were to visit Shillong in Meghalaya and Assam's Guwahati.

"The Standing Committee is concerned about the developments and has thus postponed the proposed visit from Dec 18 to 21, 2019," Committee Chairman Anand Sharma told PTI.

Because of the law and order situation in Assam, one cannot have the visit during the said period, he added.

Guwahati has been the epicentre of violent protests over the newly amended law, which provides for granting citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday and Rajya Sabha cleared it on Wednesday. It became law after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent on Thursday.
First Published: Fri, December 13 2019. 19:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU