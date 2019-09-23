Parambrata Chatterjee is new Byomkesh in film steeped in 70s

'Kahaani' actor Parambrata Chatterjee has said his role as iconic detective 'Byomkesh Bakshi' in upcoming Bengali film 'Satyanweshi Byomkesh' will chronicle socio-political developments of the 1970s, from the Naxal violence to the Bangladesh Liberation War.

Chatterjee is the main protagonist in the film by Sayantan Ghosal which is based on Byomkesh creator Saradindu Bandyopadhyay's 1963 thriller 'Mogno Moinak'.

Actor Rudranil Ghosh will essay the role of Bakshi's assistant, Ajit Bandopadhyay.

"I think Byomkesh in this movie is far more political than the previous flicks and has a standpoint on different issues," Chatterjee told PTI on Saturday.

The film will hit the screens this Durga Puja.

"I think adapting the story of the 60s to the period of early 70s, when Bengal was going through a turbulent period, was a major challenge," he said.

Asked about being compared with actors such as Abir Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, Dhritiman Chatterjee or Sushant Singh Rajput, who have all acted as the iconic detective in Bengali and Hindi flicks, Chatterjee said, "I have done it in my way."



As a viewer, I believe Abir Chatterjee has left his mark on the character of Byomkesh Bakshi in the films of Anjan Dutt and Arindam Sil, Parambrata Chatterjee said.

Rudranil Ghosh, who acted as 'Ajit' in the upcoming film, said Byomkesh Bakshi movies reflect the contemporary period of the story unlike flicks on Satyajit Ray's creation 'Feluda', "which does not reflect the socio-political tension of the time and concentrates on the narration of the plot".

Director Anjan Dutt, who penned the script of 'Satyanewshi Byomkesh' and worked as the creative advisor in the movie, said, "Young director Sayantan Ghoshal has done a very good job. I gave my inputs to the movie whenever needed.

