Partially burnt body of woman found

The partially burnt body of an unidentified middle-aged woman has been found in jungles off the Mumbai- Highway, police said Thursday.

The body was found Wednesday after which an offence under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) was registered against unidentified persons, they said.

A police team was on patrolling duty when it was alerted about the body laying in jungles in Bhayander Khind area, they said.

It has been sent for a post-mortem, the police added.

