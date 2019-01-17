Talks on possible 2nd Trump-Kim summit set for Washington

High-level talks aimed at finalizing a second summit between and North Korean leader are planned for this week in Washington, two US officials said Thursday.

is expected to meet former North Korean Chol at a hotel on Friday, the officials said.

The meeting will likely be followed by a Kim visit to the White House, where he could meet with Trump, according to the officials, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Neither the US nor North has announced any meetings, although earlier Thursday, Chol arrived in Beijing, where he was booked on a flight to the US, South Korea's Agency reported.

A motorcade that included the North Korean ambassador's car and a Chinese car with a sign reading "state guest" could be seen departing from a VIP area at the airport.

Trump has spoken several times of having a second summit with Kim early this year despite little tangible progress on a vague denuclearization agreement reached at their first meeting in last June. A planned meeting between Pompeo and Chol in last November was called off abruptly. U.S. officials said at the time that North had canceled the session.

The talks had stalled over North Korea's refusal to provide a detailed accounting of its nuclear and missile facilities that would be used by inspectors to verify any deal to dismantle them. The North has been demanding that the US lift harsh sanctions and provide it with security guarantees before it takes any steps beyond its initial suspension of nuclear and missile tests.

expressed frustration in an annual New Year's address over the lack of progress in negotiations. But on a visit to last week, he said North would pursue a second summit "to achieve results that will be welcomed by the international community," according to China's official Agency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)