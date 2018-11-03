Party workers feedback crucial in selection of candidates for Raj polls: Gajendra Singh

-
Senior BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Saturday said the feedback of party workers would play a crucial role in selection of candidates for the assembly elections in Rajasthan.
Shekhawat, who is heading the party's election management committee in the state, said the party's parliamentary committee will decide the final candidates. He said his committee was tasked to prepare a feedback report on winnable candidates.
"The party workers' opinion and feedback will be considered before finalising the tickets," the union minister of state for agriculture told reporters here.
He said the party has stated that the elections will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.
When asked whether sitting MPs would contest the elections, Shekhawat said if the party directed so he or any other MP would contest the polls.
Speaking on the Ram temple issue, Shekhawat said the issue was related to public sentiment and that the party was committed to construct the temple but the Supreme Court's decision would be most important.
