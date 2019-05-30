JUST IN
Patnaik congratulates Modi for becoming PM again

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday congratulated Narendra Modi for becoming Prime Minister for second term.

"Congratulate @narendramodi ji on taking oath as Prime Minister of India for the second time. Best wishes to your entire team to take India further on the path of inclusive development. Look forward to working together for a prosperous #NewOdisha," Patnaik tweeted.

The chief minister had on Wednesday said that he would not be able to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Modi as the newly elected members of Odisha Assembly are to take oath on Thursday.

"As leader of the House, the chief minister will be present during the occasion. So, chief minister Naveen Patnaik will not be able to visit Delhi tomorrow to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister and his council of ministers," an official communication issued by the Chief Minister's Office had said Wednesday.

