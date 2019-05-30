Patnaik congratulates Modi for becoming PM again

Naveen Thursday congratulated for becoming for second term.

"Congratulate @narendramodi ji on taking oath as Prime Minister of for the second time. Best wishes to your entire team to take further on the path of inclusive development. Look forward to working together for a prosperous #NewOdisha," tweeted.

The had on Wednesday said that he would not be able to attend the swearing-in ceremony of as the newly elected members of Assembly are to take oath on Thursday.

"As of the House, the will be present during the occasion. So, chief minister Naveen will not be able to visit tomorrow to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the and his council of ministers," an official communication issued by the Chief Minister's Office had said Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)