Sushma Swaraj, Maneka Gandhi, Rajyavardhan Rathore among notable omissions in Modi govt

Swaraj, Rajyavardhan and are among the notable omissions in the BJP-led NDA's second innings.

Despite winning their seats, eight-time Maneka Gandhi, six-time Radhamohan Singh, Sharma, Jayant Sinha, Anupriya Patel, Jual Oram, and lost their ministerial berths.

Another key BJP leader, who did not make it to the Cabinet his time, is J P Nadda, the in the first Modi dispensation. He could be the next as incumbent has joined the government.

There were many from Modi's previous Cabinet who either did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections or suffered defeat.

Swaraj had opted out of fighting the polls due to health reasons.

Others who decided not to contest were Suresh Prabhu, who held the civil aviation portfolio, Uma Bharati, the of drinking water and sanitation and Birender Singh, who was of

Manoj Sinha, the for railways, Alphons Kannanthanam, the with independent charge, and Hansraj Ahir, the for home, were among those who tasted defeat in the elections.

Former bureaucrat and for urban affairs (independent charge) Hardeep Singh Puri, however, retained his berth despite losing his seat.

Vijay Sampla, who was the minister of state, social justice and empowerment, was dropped. He had been denied a ticket by the BJP after it accused the party of "cow slaughter".

Known for his controversial statements, Anantkumar Hegde, who held the skill development portfolio, has also been dropped.

Arun Jaitley, who was the minister, had opted out of being in the government for health reasons.

