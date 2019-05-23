Pawar's grand-nephew loses from Maval Lok Sabha seat

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Parth Pawar, grand-nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, suffered a humiliating defeat in his maiden electoral foray from Maval parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra.

Parth is the son of former state deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. He was defeated by the Shiv Sena's Shrirang Barne by 2,15,757 votes.

Parth polled 5,03,375 votes while Barne, sitting MP, polled 7,18,950 votes.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 19:41 IST

