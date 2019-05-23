Pawar's grand-nephew loses from Maval Lok Sabha seat

Parth Pawar, grand-nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, suffered a humiliating defeat in his maiden electoral foray from parliamentary constituency in

Parth is the son of former state Ajit He was defeated by the Shiv Sena's Shrirang Barne by 2,15,757 votes.

Parth polled 5,03,375 votes while Barne, sitting MP, polled 7,18,950 votes.

