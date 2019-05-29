Two policemen in Kerala suspended for attacking wife of

: Two police personnel in were suspended, pending a probe, after video grabs showing one of them allegedly assaulting an accused's wife, who tried to prevent her husband from being beaten by police, went viral.

The incident occurred on Sunday near Thiruvallam police station here.

According to police, the 26-year old accused, was taken into custody following a complaint of sexual molestation by a woman neighbour.

He allegedly pushed a standing near him at the police station and ran outside, but was overpowered by the two police personnel.

However, the man's relatives alleged he was beaten up by police inside the station so he ran outside.

To prevent him from escaping, policemen are seen hitting and kicking the accused who had fallen, in the purported video.

As he was being beaten up, his wife, who had come to the police station, intervened, following which one of the police personnel hit her with his knee repeatedly.

Fort Assistant Commissioner, R told the two policemen-Simon and Gopinath- were suspended on Tuesday after deparatmental enquiry for their misconduct in a public place.

"Such a behaviour by police personnel is against ethics and is a misconduct," he said.

