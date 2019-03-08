Suven plans to buy US-based Rising Pharmaceuticals' assets

Biopharmaceutical firm Friday said it has entered into an asset purchase agreement to buy the assets of US-based Aceto Corporation's Pharmaceuticals through its joint venture partner Shore Suven Pharma Inc.

Suven Life Sciences through its joint venture partner, Shore Suven Pharma, Inc has entered into a "stalking-horse" asset purchase agreement to buy the assets of Aceto Corporation's Pharmaceuticals and subsidiaries, Suven Life said in a regulatory filing.

A stalking-horse asset purchase agreement is a bid on the assets of a bankrupt company.

The transaction is subject to court-approved bidding process under Section 363 of US Bankruptcy Code, the filing added.

Shore Suven Pharma Inc is a joint venture between Suven Life Sciences and of USA.

"This potential acquisition of Rising's assets would transform Shore Suven Pharma into a strong US company. Leveraging Rising's extensive product portfolio to become vertically integrated with our already world class and finished will enable us to better serve US customers," Suven Life Sciences and Chairman said.

Vimal Kavuru, who will serve as of Shore Suven Pharma said the opportunity to work with Rising's suppliers and employees to ensure continuity of product supply to customers in connection with this proposed integration will be the company's top priority.

"We have an exceptional management team ready to facilitate a smooth transition while maximising the value of these assets. We look forward to working towards a successful closing," he added.

Shares of Suven Life were trading 0.45 per cent higher at Rs 268 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)