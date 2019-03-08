Rachel Weisz to produce and star in 'Lanny'

Rachel will star in and produce the film adaptation of Max Porter's novel "Lanny".

Porter's book, a follow-up to his 2015 novel "Grief is the Thing with Feathers", was optioned by The Bureau, BBC and Weisz, and they have started working on the project.

According to Variety, the will produce the film along with The Bureau's

The story follows Lanny, who moves his family to a commuter village close to that is filled with mysterious characters and myths that tap into English folklore.

The team is currently looking for a to adapt Porter's book.

Weisz, 49, most recently won for Best for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite".

