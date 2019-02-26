PCB ready to counter India at ICC Meet, claims official

The Board (PCB) has "prepared a counter" in case the BCCI decides to boycott the June 16 game in in the wake of terror attack which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

The matter will come up for discussion at the ICC Quarterly meet in Dubai, starting Wednesday.

PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani, MD and are in to attend the various meetings and workshops.

The very important meeting is scheduled on Friday and Saturday in which the Indian delegation is expected to push for discussion on a letter it has sent to the ICC asking member countries to oust any member country which supporters terrorism.

Although it has not been named in the letter, BCCI wants other boards to "sever ties with nation from which terrorism emanates".

Some of India's former players and captains have also called for not to play in match on June 16.

"Pakistan's stance is that if wants to give a walkover, it can't do anything about it. But it will pose a question as to what happens if both countries again qualify to meet each other in the knockout stages," the PCB said.

The PCB is also expected to raise the issue of their being banned for four matches under the anti-racism policy of the ICC after the reconciliation process had been set into motion and he had apologised to the South African team.

