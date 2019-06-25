Cricket West Indies wishes Lara speedy recovery

(CWI) on Tuesday wished a speedy recovery after the legendary batsman was hospitalised here due to

"Our prayers and well wishes go out to former batsman and @BrianLara who has been hospitalized in due to On behalf of all of us at West Indies, we wish you a speedy recovery," read a tweet from the verified handle of

Lara was Tuesday admitted to a city hospital after complaining of but is doing "fine and will be discharged soon".

The 50-year-old from Trinidad, considered one of the greatest batsmen to have played the game, was admitted to the in Parel. No official word has yet come out on his condition but a source close to the said there was no major cause of concern.

The former batsman is in as an for the official broadcasters of the ongoing

Lara played 131 Tests for the and averaged 52.89 for his 11,953 runs, while his 299 ODI appearances yielded 10,405 runs at 40.17.

The legendary left-hander is the first and only to have registered 400 runs in a Test innings, playing the incredible unbeaten knock against England in 2004 in

He also holds the record for the highest individual score in first-class cricket, 501 not out for Warwickshire against at in 1994.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)