Cricket West Indies wishes Lara speedy recovery

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday wished Brian Lara a speedy recovery after the legendary batsman was hospitalised here due to chest pain.
"Our prayers and well wishes go out to former West Indies batsman and captain @BrianLara who has been hospitalized in Mumbai due to chest pains. On behalf of all of us at Cricket West Indies, we wish you a speedy recovery," read a tweet from the verified handle of CWI.
Lara was Tuesday admitted to a city hospital after complaining of chest pain but is doing "fine and will be discharged soon".
The 50-year-old from Trinidad, considered one of the greatest batsmen to have played the game, was admitted to the Global Hospital in Parel. No official word has yet come out on his condition but a source close to the player said there was no major cause of concern.
The former batsman is in India as an analyst for the official broadcasters of the ongoing World Cup.
Lara played 131 Tests for the West Indies and averaged 52.89 for his 11,953 runs, while his 299 ODI appearances yielded 10,405 runs at 40.17.
The legendary left-hander is the first and only player to have registered 400 runs in a Test innings, playing the incredible unbeaten knock against England in 2004 in Antigua.
He also holds the record for the highest individual score in first-class cricket, 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston in 1994.
