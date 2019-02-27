Disgraced Cardinal Pell behind bars for child sex crimes

was ordered held in custody Wednesday following his historic conviction for child sex crimes, capping an extraordinary fall from grace for one of the most powerful men in the

Prosecutors told a pre-sentencing hearing Wednesday that Pell, the most senior Catholic ever convicted for child sex abuse, faces a maximum 50 years in prison for five charges of sexual assault against two choirboys at Melbourne's in 1996-7.

Pell's lawyers had planned to request a continuation of his bail pending a planned appeal of his conviction, but suddenly withdrew that application on Wednesday.

is due to be sentenced on March 13.

