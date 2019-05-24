Pentagon chief to meet with Chinese counterpart in Singapore: US official

Acting US plans to meet with his Chinese counterpart next week at a regional security conference in Singapore, a said Friday.

sets off Tuesday on a tour of that will take him to Indonesia, Singapore, and Japan, the said in a statement.

In Singapore, he will give a speech on the US defence strategy for the Indo-Pacific region at the Shangri-La Dialogue, which is held each year in the Southeast Asian city-state.

The International Institute of Strategic Studies, the conference organiser, announced on its website that Chinese was taking part.

"We are doing a pull-aside with the Chinese counterpart in Singapore," the said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The new US defence strategy identifies and as the two top potential adversaries of the

Reproaching for militarising the South Sea, the has been conducting regular "freedom of navigation" operations in the Pacific, sending warships near disputed islands and overflying international airspace.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)