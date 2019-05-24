JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

India practice: Vijay Shankar gets hit in forearm at nets, sent for scan

UP voters rejected clan and caste politics: Yogi
Business Standard

SRK congratulates PM Modi for his win in LS elections

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for

his Bharatiya Janata Party's super-sized Lok Sabha victory.

Congratulating the PM, SRK tweeted, "We - as proud Indians - have chosen an establishment with great clarity and now we need to get behind it and work with it to have our hopes and dreams fulfilled. The Electoral Mandate and Democracy is a winner. Big congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, @BJP4India and its leaders."


Several other Bollywood celebrities, including Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor had also congratulated Modi on social media after the BJP's massive win.

Modi had requested Bollywood actors to create high voter awareness and participation ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 22:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements