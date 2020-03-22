JUST IN
Business Standard

People express appreciation for medical and other essential service providers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

With ringing of bells, beating of metal plates and clapping, people across the country on Sunday evening expressed appreciation for medical and other staff who are on the frontline of the battle against the Coronavirus.

The clanging sounds rang in the air as the clock struck five and people came out in balconies, lawns and terrace following an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show solidarity with doctors, nurses and others involved in providing essential services, as the country observed an unprecedented 'Janta Curfew' to check the spread of the virus.

First Published: Sun, March 22 2020. 17:14 IST

