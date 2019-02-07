People in MP disillusioned with Cong; BJP will win 25 Lok Sabha seats: Chouhan

and former Thursday claimed that people are already disillusioned with the two-month-old regime in the state and the saffron party will win at least 25 seats there in Lok Sabha elections.

He alleged that the Congress, which ousted his BJP government from power in November 2018 elections, has failed to keep the promises it made before the assembly polls and people will vent their anger against them in the Lok Sabha elections, expected to take place in April-May this year.

"Our target is all 29 (Lok Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh), but we will certainly win around 25 seats," he said.

Chouhan, who was a three-term of the state, said the BJP was ahead in 17 parliamentary constituencies, going by the vote percentage in the assembly polls, while the had a higher share only in 12 seats.

The saffron party had secured marginally higher share of votes in the state assembly elections than the but got lesser seats. The BJP won 109, while the Congress got 114 out of the 230 seats.

"Congress had promised loan waiver to farmers, but not a single paisa has gone to any of the 80 lakh peasants in the state," Chouhan alleged.

Claiming that the Congress regime in the state is now asking for applications and forms of different colours to be filled by farmers, he said, "The (Madhya Pradesh) government is changing colours."



Referring to Congress Rahul Gandhi's pre-election statement that he would remove the if loans of farmers were not waived within 10 days of coming to power, Chouhan said, "I demand that the chief minister be removed since that promise has not been honoured."



The former chief minister said his government had introduced several welfare schemes for the poor, but they have been put in cold storage by the present dispensation in the state, resulting in anger among the people and the Lok Sabha results would reflect these feelings.

