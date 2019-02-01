People of my country cherish the right to think freely :

from Friday said freedom is very important for the people of her country as they the right to think and express freely.

is the theme country in this edition of the International Kolkata Book Fair.

" is more like your country. We the right to free thinking, the right to talk freely without fear and criticise when we think in that way," she said drawing parallels with

Morales was talking to reporters after addressing the ' Memorial Lecture' at the International Kolkata Book Fair.

Morales said though book fairs and book exhibitions took place in her country, the number of books and visitors are far less in quantity.

"I can see this is so big for me... enormous and large a book fair. I can see people in read a lot, otherwise not so many books would be available. I appreciate that very much," she said.

"(In Guatemala) we have many people who are very intellectual and of course we participate in many activities like this (book fair and literary meets), but



The main difference between Guatemala and is that not so many people read story books in her country where books are a lot more expensive, she said.

Asked about popularity of Indian films in her country, "I can say so far I know - I think we don't have so many Indian films. Even if they (distributors) show that will be few."



The Indian foods are lot more spicy. "You use a whole range of spices in your preparations, which we don't," she said.

On the in the book fair, she said, "It shows our heritage, our roots belong to the Mayas. We come from the Mayas. Anyone who is from Guatemala will have to be proud that so many people will be able to read and learn about our heritage."



The pavilion, which was opened today, had a food counter on a side which served delicacies like Chicken Empanadas, Boraccho Cake Slice, Alfajores, Tres Leches Cupcake as delicacies to those wanting to savour the dishes.

In her lecture, she talked about the rich culinary traditions of Guatemala and said her country believed in preserving the traditional recipes going down for ages.

The lecture has been organised for several years in memory of veteran who had died on the book fair ground in 1983.

The organisers observed February 1 as 'Guatemala Day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)