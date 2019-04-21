People in UP feel betrayed by Modi, ready to remove him, says Mayawati

Sunday said people of who helped become the are ready to remove him from the post in the ongoing

" is moving about saying that the 220 million people of UP made him the but the people are asking him as to why he betrayed them," said in a release issued by the party in Lucknow.

She said the BJP, and in particular, should realise the common people of UP can also remove him from the post and preparation for the same has begun.

The alleged Modi had got his caste included in the Backward Class category for political and electoral gains.

She said the BSP-SP-RLD combine chose to hear the 'mann ki baat' of 220 million people in the state to enter into an alliance, which has brought happiness to people across the country.

The BJP's frustration and fear of losing power are very evident and can be seen by all countrymen, she added.