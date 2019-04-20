'Farzi' friendship between BSP, SP will end on May 23: PM Modi

After BSP president Mayawati termed the prime minister a fake' backward class member, Narendra Modi Saturday said the 'farzi' friendship of the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party will fall apart the day Lok Sabha election results are announced.

"You all remember the friendship that was struck during the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh which came to an end with the announcement of results and turned into rivalry, he said referring to the understanding in 2017 between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

The farzi dosti of bua and babua will also end the same way," Modi said at an election rally, referring to Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

"The date of this friendship has also been fixed. May 23, Thursday, this 'farzi dosti' will fall apart, he said.

That day bua and babua will start part 2 of their rivalry," the prime minister said.

At the joint rally of the opposition alliance in Mainpuri Friday, Mayawati had said SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is a real backward unlike Modi, a 'farzi' or 'naqli' backward.