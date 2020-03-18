People's participation in Ganga Arti at Haridwar banned till March 31

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand declares coronavirus an epidemic; shuts colleges, cinema halls
Man feared to have coronavirus dies in Leh, village sealed: Report
Kerala tourism sector faces mass cancellations amid coronavirus scare
Coronavirus hurts tourism sector in Uttar Pradesh; Agra records 50% drop
Coronavirus: Goa tourism industry puts Chinese delegation's visit on hold
-
The Haridwar district administration on Wednesday prohibited the participation of people in the daily Ganga Arti at Har ki Pairi in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
The daily Arti at Har Ki Pairi will continue to be held by Ganga Sabha officials but the participation of public will be prohibited from March 19 to March 31 due to the coronavirus threat, an order issued by District Magistrate C Ravishankar said.
However, the Arti will be livestreamed for devotees who can watch it on the Internet, it said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU