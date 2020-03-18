JUST IN
People's participation in Ganga Arti at Haridwar banned till March 31

The Arti will be live-streamed for devotees who can watch it on the Internet

Press Trust of India  |  Haridwar 

Pilgrims offer prayers as sun rises
The Haridwar district administration on Wednesday prohibited the participation of people in the daily Ganga Arti at Har ki Pairi in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The daily Arti at Har Ki Pairi will continue to be held by Ganga Sabha officials but the participation of public will be prohibited from March 19 to March 31 due to the coronavirus threat, an order issued by District Magistrate C Ravishankar said.

However, the Arti will be livestreamed for devotees who can watch it on the Internet, it said.
First Published: Wed, March 18 2020. 22:04 IST

