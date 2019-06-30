Max temp hover above normal in Haryana, Punjab

Heatwave continued in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, with the maximum temperatures remaining above normal at most places, the meteorological department said.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the department said.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal, followed by Patiala at 41 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, and Ludhiana at 39.7 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, the department said.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a maximum of 43.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Bhiwani at 42.7 degrees, Hisar at 42.6 degrees, Ambala at 40.5 degrees and Karnal at 40 degrees Celsius, the Met office added.

