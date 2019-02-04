Petition filed in SC challenging central law on land acquisition near disputed site in Ayodhya

-
A petition was filed in the Supreme Court Monday challenging the constitutional validity of 1993 Central law on land acquisition in Ayodhya near the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site.
The plea contended that Parliament has no legislative competence to acquire land belonging to the state.
The plea, filed by a group of lawyers claiming to be devotees of Ram Lalla, submitted that state legislature has the exclusive power to make provisions relating to the management of affairs of religious institutions inside its territory.
