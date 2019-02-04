JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Moderate digital piracy can benefit show manufacturers, retailers

Coriander futures shed 0.58 pc on subdued demand
Business Standard

J-K High Court Chief Justice for setting up child-friendly court rooms

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Geeta Mittal has stressed upon establishing separate child-friendly court rooms in district courts of the state.

She was addressing a two-day training workshop organised by NGO 'Save the Children' here on Sunday.

Justice Mittal appreciated the work done by the NGO by conducting training programmes across 22 districts of the state.

She emphasised the importance of such workshops, which she said needs to be a regular feature for establishing a vibrant child protection mechanism across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements