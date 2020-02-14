Pfizer Q3 net profit climbs 5%, operational revenue up at Rs 514 cr

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shares of Pfizer Ltd were trading at Rs 4,350 per scrip on BSE, down 5.24 per cent.


Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on Friday reported a 5.39 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 139.06 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 131.94 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 538.18 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 513.79 crore in the same period a year ago. Shares of Pfizer Ltd were trading at Rs 4,350 per scrip on BSE, down 5.24 per cent.

 
First Published: Fri, February 14 2020. 15:10 IST

