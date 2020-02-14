Pfizer Q3 net profit climbs 5%, operational revenue up at Rs 514 cr

-
Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on Friday reported a 5.39 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 139.06 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 131.94 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a filing to BSE.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 538.18 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 513.79 crore in the same period a year ago. Shares of Pfizer Ltd were trading at Rs 4,350 per scrip on BSE, down 5.24 per cent.
