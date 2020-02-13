JP Associates reports consolidated net loss of Rs 874 crore for Dec quarter

JUST IN
Its net loss stood at Rs 400.72 crore in the year-ago period

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 874.44 crore for the quarter ending December.

Its net loss stood at Rs 400.72 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 2,119.63 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 2,583.62 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

JAL is engaged in many businesses including cement, power, construction, hospitality, real estate and sport events.
First Published: Thu, February 13 2020.

