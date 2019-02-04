Philippine police: 5 suspects in church bombing in custody

The says five suspected militants wanted for alleged involvement in the bombing of a church have surrendered to authorities.

Police said Monday that the five will be charged with murder for their role in the Jan. 27 bombing of a Roman Catholic cathedral in province's Jolo town that killed 23 people and wounded about 100.

Police say the suspects escorted the two suicide bombers around Jolo and to a meeting with the accused of funding the attack. Police have said the two suicide bombers were Indonesians.

The attack has renewed fears across the Philippines, where the have been placed on full alert and security has been strengthened in churches, shopping malls and other public areas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)