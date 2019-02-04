JUST IN
Business Standard

Ryanair announces restructuring, posts 20 mn euro Q3 loss

AFP  |  London 

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair Monday announced a restructuring of the group which will have four airline subsidiaries, as it revealed a third quarter loss of 20 million euros.

Over the next 12 months, "a small senior management team will oversee the development of 4 airline subsidiaries; Ryanair DAC, Laudamotion, Ryanair Sun and Ryanair UK, each with their own CEOs and management teams," it said, adding that "Michael O'Leary has agreed a new 5-year contract as Group CEO.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 12:35 IST

