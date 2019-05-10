Pitroda rubbed salt into wounds of 1984 riot victims: Naqvi

Abbas hit out at on Friday for his comments on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying he had rubbed salt into the wounds of the victims of the tragedy.

Describing the as a "caucus of mentally bankrupt intellectuals", alleged that the opposition party, through its "criminal silence" on Pitroda's remarks, was once again trying to justify the brutal killings of in 1984.

Pitroda, whom the described as Rahul Gandhi's "guru" (teacher), had rubbed salt into the wounds of the victims of the brutal of 1984, he said.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for calling Narendra Modi a "weak PM", said the had kicked out middlemen from the corridors of power in Delhi, exposed and isolated Pakistan's "factory of terrorism", and succeeded in getting Jaish-e-Mohammed declared as a global terrorist.

Modi had demolished the evil designs of terrorist groups such as and Islamic State, he told reporters.

The Indian security forces had eliminated terrorists through the surgical strikes and the Balakot airstrike, Naqvi said.

The entire world was acknowledging the development works carried out by Modi and the strong leadership of the prime minister, he said, adding that the Congress could not weaken his dignity and commitment by abusing him.

The "feudal family" of the Congress was in the habit of running a "family government or a remote-controlled government", Naqvi said, in an apparent reference to the Gandhi family.

"So, they are unable to digest a strong and effective government and a like Modi. Forming or running a weak and 'jugaad ki sarkaar' is in the Congress's DNA," he alleged.

Asked about the 1984 riots, Pitroda had reportedly said: "'84 mein hua to hua.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)