Plane carrying Gadkari, 158 others returns to bay after 'caution alert'

-
ALSO READ
Tribals need to be made self-reliant and self-sufficient: Nitin Gadkari
Don't aspire to be prime minister, not even remotely, says Nitin Gadkari
Exit polls not final decision, says Gadkari at Modi biopic's poster launch
Lok sabha polls: Gadkari, Bhamre win from Maharashtra, Ahir, Geete lose
We will claim 2nd or 3rd spot among superpowers, says Nitin Gadkari
-
Union minister Nitin Gadkari and 158 other passengers were stranded after a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight returned to bay on Tuesday following a caution message which the pilot observed during engine start.
The aircraft returned to bay for requisite checks after the pilot observed a 'momentary caution message', the airline said.
"The caution message reappeared during ground checks. The aircraft was withdrawn from service and is under maintenance at Nagpur," IndiGo said in a statement.
The airline said the aircraft was not involved in an aborted take-off. "A caution had appeared during engine start-up and appropriate operating procedures were followed," it added.
An airport official said flight 6E-636, using another aircraft, took off from Nagpur for Delhi at 1.54 pm, carrying "most of the 158 passengers, barring a few cancellations".
Asked if Gadkari was on board the 1.54 pm flight, the official said, "He may have requisitioned another aircraft or boarded another flight".
As per schedule, the IndiGo flight 6E-636 was supposed to take off from the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport here at 7.50 am and reach Delhi at 9.35 am.
Gadkari's office here confirmed that the senior BJP leader, who is a Lok Sabha member from Nagpur constituency, was on board the first flight when the aircraft returned to bay for requisite checks.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU