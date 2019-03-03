PM addresses his first rally in Amethi, lays foundation stone of rifle manufacturing unit

Sunday addressed his first rally in Amethi, the constituency of Rahul Gandhi, since coming to power in 2014 and laid the foundation stone of a manufacturing unit for AK-203 rifles.

Modi, who landed in the city after addressing a rally in Bihar's Patna, said Amethi, which has traditionally been loyal to the Gandhi family, was the best example of his government's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (together with all, development for all) motto.

"We were not able to win the seat the last time but won your hearts. worked for the development here and did more work than that done by the one who has won from here," he said, referring to who unsuccessfully contested the last election from

"Are you happy with the works we have done, have we not cared for you and tried honestly for your welfare...have we done any injustice to you," Modi told the rally.

"Those who voted for us and those who did not, all are ours...This is the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," Modi said.

The has alleged that his constituency has been receiving step-motherly treatment ever since the BJP-led government came to power at the Centre, with various development works being stalled.

After laying the foundation stone of the rifle-manufacturing unit, he said these modern rifles will be made in under a Russia- joint venture.

These rifles will be known as 'made in Amethi' and will help our jawans in encounters with naxals and terrorists, he said.

" will get a new identity now," Modi said.

He accused previous governments of neglecting the armed forces and their needs.

Attacking the previous government, Modi said, "These people sat on Rafale deal for years and when it was time for their government to go, they pushed it into cold storage."



"When our government assumed office, we finalised it in one-and-a-half years...and the first Rafale aircraft will be in our skies soon," he added.

This is Modi's first visit to Amethi after coming to power in 2014. He visited the neighbouring constituency, represented in by Sonia Gandhi, in December.

