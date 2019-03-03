Ram Naik a role model for all state governors: Vidyasagar Rao

Ram is a for all those who are holding the top state-level Constitutional post, C Vidyasgar Rao said Sunday.

Speaking at Raj Bhavan here, Rao said for Naik, service to the people was a matter of faith, and his act of publishing his 'work reports' made him a among governors.

Rao released the Sindhi version of Naik's book 'Charaiveti, Charaiveti' (Keep Moving) at the function.

"Ram must be the only who has published his work reports on a regular basis. Even after becoming of Uttar Pradesh, he has maintained the tradition of publishing his work report, proving himself as a for all fellow governors," Rao said.

He termed Naik's book as a saga of a sincere public servant and said it would serve as a manual for all those who aspired to serve people, society and country.

said that one could serve society even while being in the opposition and claimed his efforts to demand 'sansad nidhi' (MP's funds) and in the renaming of as were testimony of his belief.

The UP governor said he, as Union petroleum in the previous NDA government, had given petrol pumps and gas agencies to the kin of soldiers martyred in the Kargil War.

He also claimed that eminent Sindhis like BJP patriarch LK Advani, late and cancer surgeon had helped him.

'Charaiveti, Charaiveti' has been translated into the German, Arabic, Persian and English besides six Indian languages, he told the gathering.

The 288-page book is Naik's take on the fact that he has changed homes at least 20 times across multiple cities in the country but the instability only helped him move ahead resolutely making new friends and learning new life lessons.

Naik, a senior BJP leader, was Lok Sabha from from 1989 to 2004 and was also of state for Railways in 1998.

