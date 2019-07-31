JUST IN
Housing for all by 2022 mission: PM Modi urges officials to remove hurdles

He also called upon states to put in maximum efforts towards water conservation, especially during the current monsoon season

In the first 'Pragati' review meeting of his second term in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated on Wednesday his government's commitment for the "Housing for All by 2022" mission and urged bureaucrats to remove hurdles to achieve the objective.

He also called upon states to put in maximum efforts towards water conservation, especially during the current monsoon season, according to an official statement.

This was the first meeting of Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (Pragati) in Modi's second term in office.

Twenty-nine such meetings in the previous term of the government saw a cumulative review of 257 projects with a total investment of over Rs 12 trillion.
