India will not hesitate to take steps to ensure national security: PM Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India is a strong proponent of peace but it will not hesitate to take steps to ensure its national security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday.

Addressing National Cadet Corps cadets here, the prime minister said in the last four years, the government has taken several decisions keeping the security of the nation a priority.

"We are strong proponents of peace but we will not hesitate to take any step for national security. The armed forces have given a clear signal that we don't instigate but if instigated, we don't leave them(enemies of the country)," Modi said.

Referring to completion of the nuclear triad, he said India was one of the few nations who could launch nuclear weapons from land, sea and water.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 14:40 IST

