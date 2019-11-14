Loss of rare talent: PM on mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the death of renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh as the loss of a rare talent in the field of science.

Singh, who had been ailing for quite some time, died at the Patna Medical College and Hospital on Thursday. He was 74.

"Saddened by the news of the death of mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh. In his death, the country has lost one of its rare talents in the field on science," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Vashishtha Narayan Singh was born in Basantpur village of Bhojpur district. He completed his schooling in Netarhat in undivided Bihar.

Singh graduated from the Patna Science College and completed his Ph.D on cycle vector space theory from the University of California in 1969.

He used to teach at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.

Singh was also a visiting professor at the B N Mandal University, Madhepura.